UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Floods Have Killed Nearly 200 In Past Month: Govt

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Kenya floods have killed nearly 200 in past month: govt

Heavy rains in Kenya have caused floods and landslides that have left 194 dead and destroyed crops since the deluge began last month, complicating the fight against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Heavy rains in Kenya have caused floods and landslides that have left 194 dead and destroyed crops since the deluge began last month, complicating the fight against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday.

The heavy flooding comes after similarly deadly rainfall at the end of last year, and brings with it a second wave of locusts with massive swarms forming in Kenya and elsewhere in East Africa.

A statement from the presidency said that people were being evacuated from flood-prone areas in several counties, with major dams having reached their maximum capacity.

"So far, 194 people have been killed by floods and related hazards, especially in Western Kenya, Central, and Coastal regions," said the statement.

"Crops running into 8,000 acres (3,240 hectares) have also been swept away" while water supply infrastructure to the capital Nairobi, central Nyeri, western Kisumu and Nakuru, has been destroyed by floodwaters.

The health ministry will meanwhile send masks and essential hygiene supplies to camps of those displaced by the flooding, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kenya has so far recorded more than 500 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.

Observers fear that the flooding, and a new, more devastating locust invasion on top of the economic blow dealt by the virus could spark a massive hunger crisis in the region.

Related Topics

Africa Dead Water Nyeri Nakuru Kisumu Nairobi Kenya From Government Top Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways Police IG for foolproof security ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister, SAPM on National Security discuss ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 06 May 2020

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court prepares policy draft to deci ..

1 minute ago

Germany to Cut Taxes for Struggling Food Services ..

8 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.