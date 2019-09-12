UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Forbids Foreigners From Adopting Local Children - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 11:50 PM

Kenya Forbids Foreigners From Adopting Local Children - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Kenyan authorities banned foreign adoptions in the country due to the existing loopholes in its legal system as well as cases of foster parents abandoning children, Kenyan media reported Thursday.

The cabinet instructed the Labor and Social Protection Ministry to create new adoption regulations for foreigners in Kenya, as reported by the business Daily Africa newspaper.

The government is concerned that there are loopholes in the existing legislation, provided frequent court cases.

The ban comes after a controversial case of the adoption of a Kenyan child by an American couple.

The incident attracted attention after detectives of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stormed the couple's house and took the child by force. According to police, he was abandoned in infancy along with another child, presumably his twin. The child was returned to the family on Wednesday, according to the Daily Nation newspaper.

In August 2015, the court stopped a Danish and two Swedish couples who were trying to smuggle three Kenyan children. It turned out that the children were not abandoned, and had their families.

Related Topics

Africa Police Business Kenya August Criminals 2015 Family Media Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Publication of videos on crime-busting operations ..

21 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

50 minutes ago

Number of public benefits associations in UAE incr ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai businesses upbeat on new export markets and ..

51 minutes ago

Emirati astronauts raise UAE flag in Baikonur befo ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh holds interactive dialogues with ne ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.