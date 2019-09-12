Kenya Forbids Foreigners From Adopting Local Children - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Kenyan authorities banned foreign adoptions in the country due to the existing loopholes in its legal system as well as cases of foster parents abandoning children, Kenyan media reported Thursday.

The cabinet instructed the Labor and Social Protection Ministry to create new adoption regulations for foreigners in Kenya, as reported by the business Daily Africa newspaper.

The government is concerned that there are loopholes in the existing legislation, provided frequent court cases.

The ban comes after a controversial case of the adoption of a Kenyan child by an American couple.

The incident attracted attention after detectives of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stormed the couple's house and took the child by force. According to police, he was abandoned in infancy along with another child, presumably his twin. The child was returned to the family on Wednesday, according to the Daily Nation newspaper.

In August 2015, the court stopped a Danish and two Swedish couples who were trying to smuggle three Kenyan children. It turned out that the children were not abandoned, and had their families.