Kenya Forms Flood Emergency Command Center As Death Toll Rises To 120

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) -- Kenya on Wednesday established a command center for flood emergency response and communication to document and report all flood disaster information from across the country as the number of people killed by raging floods has risen to 120.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the team consisting of 11 ministries and their relevant agencies will provide early warning information, flood alerts, flood preparedness, safety, and emergency response information to stakeholders and the public.

"Saving lives and reducing the impact of the El Nino rains through early warning and disaster monitoring remains the government's top priority and having every actor and stakeholder working in sync is the surest way of mitigating and responding to the emergency," Omollo told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The devastating flooding has displaced thousands, caused by unusually active El Nino rains which are pounding several parts of the East African country.

