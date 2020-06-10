UrduPoint.com
Kenya Grateful To Russia For $3Mln Donation To Help Fight Desert Locusts - Diplomat

Kenya Grateful to Russia for $3Mln Donation to Help Fight Desert Locusts - Diplomat

Kenya is grateful for Russia's $3 million donation to help fight an invasion of desert locusts, which is threatening the country's food security, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Kenya is grateful for Russia's $3 million donation to help fight an invasion of desert locusts, which is threatening the country's food security, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview.

In late April, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned about a deterioration of the desert locust situation in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania East Africa's six worst-affected nations where up to 20 million people are facing acute food insecurity. As the unprecedented plague of locusts hit the region, countries across the world, which have already been struggling with the economic effects of the coronavirus lockdown on agriculture, have had to allocate funds to reduce food insecurity, Okoth said.

"Our economy is an agriculture-based economy. Invasion of desert locust was really a disaster for us, not only Kenya, but all the countries within that region ... Russia came up and supported Kenya by giving Kenya an equivalent of $3 million; that's a lot, it's good enough. We just hope it will go a long way in trying to control the problems that are caused by the locust. But I think right now the countries in the region are really working together to control this kind of a disaster," Okoth said, stressing that Kenya "really appreciates this help."

The diplomat specified that Russia had not only supported Kenya but also other countries in the region with the $3 million donation through the FAO.

