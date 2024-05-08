Kenya health ministry says deal signed to end doctors' strike

Kenya's government has signed a deal with striking doctors, the health ministry announced Wednesday, after almost two months of industrial action that left thousands of patients struggling to find medical care

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Kenya's government has signed a deal with striking doctors, the health ministry announced Wednesday, after almost two months of industrial action that left thousands of patients struggling to find medical care.

"After 56 days, @kmpdu signs agreement, ending nationwide doctors' strike," the ministry said on X, formerly Twitter, using the abbreviation for the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, which launched the action in mid-March in protest over pay.

Details of the deal were not immediately available and there was no comment from the union about the agreed provisions.

Talks had previously collapsed over the government's refusal to pay medical interns higher salaries as stipulated in a 2017 agreement following an earlier strike.

President William Ruto's cabinet had previously said it was "unsustainable" to pay the interns, who make up about 30 percent of doctors, a monthly stipend of 206,000 Kenyan shillings ($1,530), and instead offered $530.

But the doctors, numbering some 7,000 in total, had vowed not to return to the negotiating table if the agreed pay level was not restored.