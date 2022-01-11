Kenya Hit by Large-Scale Blackout

(@FahadShabbir)

Kenya suffered a major blackout after several towers supporting the country's main power line collapsed, the state-controlled Kenya Power and Lighting Company said on Tuesday

"We have lost power supply due to collapsed towers on the Kiambere - Embakasi high voltage transmission power line at 10:45 a.m. (07:45 GMT) this morning (on Tuesday). Our engineers are working to restore electricity supply as the repairs are being undertaken," Kenya Power said in a statement.

The company did not clarify which specific regions of the country were affected by the power failure. However, the Nation newspaper reported that outages were recorded in most parts of Kenya.

Later in the day, Kenya Power announced that power supplies had been restored to several regions of the country, including Nairobi, West Kenya, Mt. Kenya, North Rift, South Nyanza and Central Rift.

The company is currently working to restore supplies to the remaining areas affected by the blackout.