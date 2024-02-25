Open Menu

Kenya Holds Africa's Inaugural Green Games Summit

Published February 25, 2024

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The inaugural Africa's Green Games Summit opened in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Saturday to help showcase the power of creative works in galvanizing action against threats to planetary health.

The two-day summit, which gathered players in the gaming industry and innovators, took place ahead of the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) to be held from Feb. 26 to March 1 in Nairobi.

The summit, organized by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)-facilitated Playing for the Planet Alliance and the Pan Africa Gaming Group (PAGG), aims to underscore the role of the gaming industry in advancing the green agenda in Africa.

The summit is taking place at the Nairobi Game Development Center, a community-focused space for game developers, and speakers from the technology and entertainment industries are expected to deliver speeches.

Among projects to be showcased at the summit includes Green Game Jam, which is expected to mobilize 1 million people this year to take action against ecological threats.

