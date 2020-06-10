UrduPoint.com
Kenya In Talks With Russia On Organizing Russian Trade Fair In Nairobi - Diplomat

Moscow and Nairobi are in talks to organize a Russian trade fair in Kenya that other East African countries could attend as well, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview

"Very soon Russia will maybe organize a trade fair in Nairobi; we want to see Russian government organize a trade fair in Nairobi, where they can come with all the products that Russia can offer not really to look at Kenya alone, but to look at the region. We can offer a platform in Nairobi, and open up for countries in the region to come and see what Russia has," Okoth said.

Nairobi has already begun relevant negotiations with the Russian Chamber of Commerce, the Kenyan diplomat noted.

