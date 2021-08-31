Kenya is home to 36,280 savanna elephants, 1,739 rhinos: report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAIROBI, Aug. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:Kenya has a total of 36,280 savanna elephants, the fourth largest population in the world after Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Tanzania respectively, the government said in a first-ever census report on wildlife released on Monday evening.

The 2021 National Wildlife Census Report conducted by local experts established that the country is also home to 1,739 rhinos among them two northern white rhino species, 897 black rhinos and 840 southern white rhinos.

President Uhuru Kenyatta applauded Kenya's wildlife conservation agencies led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) for successful anti-poaching efforts.

"The reduction in losses in terms of elephants, rhinos and other endangered species is because of the great work that KWS, its officers and men are doing to ensure that the (wildlife) heritage is protected," he said in a statement released by the presidency.