Kenya: key dates for Daniel arap Moi

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):Here are the key dates in the life of Daniel arap Moi, Kenya's leader for almost a quarter of a century, who died on Tuesday aged 95.

- 1924: He is born into a poor family from the Kalenjin people and grows up in the cattle-herding and farming county of Baringo in northwestern Kenya.

- 1955: After working as a teacher, he enters politics and serves in legislative councils under British colonial rule.

- 1967: Named vice president of Kenya.

- 1978: Moi becomes president after death of Jomo Kenyatta, father of Kenyan independence.

- 1982: He survives a botched coup, responding swiftly and harshly, with dozens arrested and fired.

- 1991: Under domestic and international pressure, Moi puts an end to one-party rule and allows a multi-party system.

He is re-elected leader in 1992 and 1997 elections, both marred by political and ethnic violence.

- 1997: The World Bank and IMF withhold aid to Kenya, saying the government has not kept its pledge to fight corruption.

- 2002: The constitution blocks Moi from standing for re-election. He quits and peacefully hands over power to Mwai Kibaki.

- 2004: He launches a humanitarian foundation called Moi Africa Institute (MAI), focused on preventing conflicts on the continent.

- 2006: Moi asks for forgiveness for acts of misrule during his 24-year-regime.

- 2020: Moi dies aged 95.

