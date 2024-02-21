Kenya Launches Campaign To Reduce Human-wildlife Conflict
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM
NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Kenya on Wednesday launched a campaign to reduce human-wildlife conflict in the country.
Charles Musyoki, director of wildlife and community service at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), told Xinhua in the national capital of Nairobi that the campaign involves educating and informing communities living along wildlife corridors on the use of lighting devices and predator-proof fences to promote peaceful co-existence between humans and wildlife.
"We will also empower communities to understand the causes of human-wildlife conflict and the role they can play in reducing it," Musyoki said, adding that elephants, monkeys, lions, hyenas, and crocodiles are the most common animals involved in human-wildlife conflict.
Musyoki said the KWS has already mapped the human-wildlife hotspots so that a rapid response team can be deployed to reduce the incidence of human and livestock deaths as well as crop destruction by wildlife in the country.
Kenya is experiencing an increase in human-wildlife conflict as the growing human population establishes settlements in wildlife habitats, according to the KWS.
