UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Launches Citizenship Restoration Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Kenya launches citizenship restoration program

Thousands of Kenyans who had lost their citizenship will now get their citizenship status restored following a program launched on Wednesday by the East African country

NAIROBI, Kenya (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Thousands of Kenyans who had lost their citizenship will now get their citizenship status restored following a program launched on Wednesday by the East African country.

Kenya's Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i on Wednesday launched the 60-day Rapid results Initiative (RRI) program which will fast-track the Kenyan citizenship restoration for those who lost their citizenship when the new 2010 Constitution came into effect.

"Henceforth, regularization of the status of Kenyans who renounced or lost their Kenyan citizenship before promulgation of the new constitution will be expeditious following the establishment of a special unit to handle the applications," the minister told a press briefing.

Kenya said it had launched the program to reunite split families and attract investors who had left the country.

Investors will also be handed permanent residence permits and citizenship in some cases, the Kenyan government said.

"Some 500 qualified foreign investors will also receive lawful permanent residence status to spur our economic growth and create thousands of jobs for locals," Interior Ministry Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said.

Kenya's Immigration Department has over 25,000 applications pending and aims to clear the backlog between June 2 and July 31 this year.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Interior Minister Split June July Citizenship Government Jobs

Recent Stories

EU-US summit to be held on June 15

1 minute ago

EU's Michel Says 'Too Early' to Talk About Sanctio ..

2 minutes ago

Here are the realme 8 Pro Photography Xperts

46 minutes ago

Corona prevalence ratio drops to three month low i ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Failed to Keep People Safe Durin ..

2 minutes ago

Khamenei urges Iranians to ignore calls to boycott ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.