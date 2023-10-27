Kenya launches tourism products to boost international tourist arrivals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Kenya on Thursday launched new tourism products that will enable the country to boost its international tourist arrivals.

John Ololtuaa, the principal secretary in the State Department of Tourism, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the 17 new signature tourism products will showcase to the world that the country has a lot more to offer beyond the iconic wildlife safaris and the pristine sandy beaches for both the repeat and first times visitors.

"The products include adventure tourism, agro-tourism and wellness tourism, which are recording steady growth in other parts of the world," Ololtuaa said, citing swimming with dolphins, hot air balloon trips, visits to coffee and tea farms, as well as immersive cultural experiences with indigenous tribes of Kenya.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicate that tourism is one of the leading sources of foreign exchange earnings alongside diaspora remittances, horticulture and tea exports.