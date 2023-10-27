Open Menu

Kenya Launches Tourism Products To Boost International Tourist Arrivals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Kenya launches tourism products to boost international tourist arrivals

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Kenya on Thursday launched new tourism products that will enable the country to boost its international tourist arrivals.

John Ololtuaa, the principal secretary in the State Department of Tourism, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the 17 new signature tourism products will showcase to the world that the country has a lot more to offer beyond the iconic wildlife safaris and the pristine sandy beaches for both the repeat and first times visitors.

"The products include adventure tourism, agro-tourism and wellness tourism, which are recording steady growth in other parts of the world," Ololtuaa said, citing swimming with dolphins, hot air balloon trips, visits to coffee and tea farms, as well as immersive cultural experiences with indigenous tribes of Kenya.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicate that tourism is one of the leading sources of foreign exchange earnings alongside diaspora remittances, horticulture and tea exports.

Related Topics

World Exchange Exports Nairobi Kenya From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

7 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World