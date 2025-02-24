Kenya Officer In Haiti UN-backed Mission Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A Kenyan police officer deployed to Haiti as part of a security mission under UN auspices has been killed while on duty in the troubled country, Kenya's police service said Monday.
The East African nation is leading the United Nations-supported mission, which aims to help Haiti's national police push back against gangs who control large parts of the country.
Earlier this month, Nairobi sent a fresh deployment of troops to Haiti -- bolstering their numbers to roughly 700 -- with the entire mission consisting of 1,000 officers.
However, despite the deployments, the country remains ravaged by crippling instability due to rampant gang violence.
The Multinational Security Support Mission said on X early Monday that an officer from the Kenyan contingent had "succumbed to the injuries" suffered during an operation.
The National Police Service confirmed the death, saying the man -- whom they did not name -- had come "under fire from suspected gang members" on Sunday.
"The officer sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," the service said in a statement on X.
Kenya's foreign ministry principal secretary Korir Sing'Oei also said in a post on X that he was: "Heartbroken by the loss of a member of Kenya's deployment."
The mission was briefly thrown into disarray earlier this month after the US government moved to cut off aid as part of a larger halt to international funding under President Donald Trump.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio later issued a waiver so that funding for the Haiti mission would proceed.
Last year, at least 5,601 people were killed in gang-related violence, 1,000 more than in 2023, according to the UN.
The UN also recorded 315 lynchings of people allegedly affiliated with gangs as well as 281 cases of alleged summary executions by police.
Gang violence has forced many Haitians to flee their homes, with the UN's migration agency putting the figure of displaced people around the country at over a million.
