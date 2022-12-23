Kenya Open to Cooperation With Russia in Oil Refinery Field - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Kenya is open to cooperation with Russia in the oil refining field, Ambassador to Russia Benson Ogutu told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, which is semi-autonomous and governmental, and of course they are also looking for partners all over the world, and the more the better. We are open to Russia... (addresses the interviewer), there are opportunities, but you need to come and see for yourselves, what are these opportunities," Ogutu said.

The ambassador added that "Kenya is open for business with all partners of the world," but they need to come to Kenya and "engage with the authorities that are in charge of investments" and see the market itself.

At present, Kenya is developing its industry to produce goods for export to other African countries and continents, Ogutu noted. He also urged Russian businessmen to invest in the Kenyan market, saying that Nairobi and Moscow could cooperate in the auto industry, as well as establish joint ventures in other areas, such as pharmaceuticals and fertilizers.