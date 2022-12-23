UrduPoint.com

Kenya Open To Cooperation With Russia In Oil Refinery Field - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Kenya Open to Cooperation With Russia in Oil Refinery Field - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Kenya is open to cooperation with Russia in the oil refining field, Ambassador to Russia Benson Ogutu told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, which is semi-autonomous and governmental, and of course they are also looking for partners all over the world, and the more the better. We are open to Russia... (addresses the interviewer), there are opportunities, but you need to come and see for yourselves, what are these opportunities," Ogutu said.

The ambassador added that "Kenya is open for business with all partners of the world," but they need to come to Kenya and "engage with the authorities that are in charge of investments" and see the market itself.

At present, Kenya is developing its industry to produce goods for export to other African countries and continents, Ogutu noted. He also urged Russian businessmen to invest in the Kenyan market, saying that Nairobi and Moscow could cooperate in the auto industry, as well as establish joint ventures in other areas, such as pharmaceuticals and fertilizers.

Related Topics

World Business Moscow Russia Oil Nairobi Kenya Market All Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd December 2022

2 hours ago
 Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment ..

Sanjrani pledges materializing women's empowerment dream

10 hours ago
 US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber S ..

US Military Losing Personnel With Advanced Cyber Skills, Training Inadequate - R ..

10 hours ago
 Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm s ..

Holiday flights scrapped as massive winter storm sweeps US

11 hours ago
 Stocks mini rally falters

Stocks mini rally falters

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.