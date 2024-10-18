Kenya Parliament Backs Ruto's Nominated New Deputy
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Kenya's parliament on Friday unanimously voted to back the nomination of President William Ruto's pick to replace his deputy Rigathi Gachagua who was sacked in a historic impeachment.
But in a further twist in the fast-moving political drama, almost immediately after the vote, a high court issued an injunction suspending the replacement process.
Ruto's nominee, Kithure Kindiki, a 52-year-old academic turned political heavyweight, had been among the front-runners floated by political analysts after the Senate voted to remove Gachagua late Thursday.
The impeachment of Ruto's 2022 election running mate has transfixed the East African country, generally regarded as a stable democracy in a turbulent region.
