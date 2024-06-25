Kenya Police Fire Rubber Bullets, Tear Gas At Anti-tax Protesters
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Kenyan police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse young protesters in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday, AFP reporters saw, escalating tensions as demonstrators rallied across the country against proposed tax hikes.
The mainly Gen-Z-led rallies, which began last week, have caught President William Ruto's government off guard.
The Kenyan leader said over the weekend he was prepared to talk to the protesters, while praising their "peaceful" action.
But hundreds of chanting demonstrators were met by a heavy police presence early Tuesday in Nairobi's business district.
Officers in full riot gear blocked access to parliament, where lawmakers are debating a finance bill containing the tax proposals.
"We are peaceful", demonstrators shouted, as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd, according to AFP reporters.
Anger over a cost-of-living crisis spiralled into nationwide rallies last week, with demonstrators calling for the finance bill to be scrapped.
Parliament must vote on the legislation by June 30.
"There is no criminality in assembling in the streets," father-of-one Kennedy Sankara, 26, told AFP, condemning officers.
Recent Stories
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
More Stories From World
-
China premier calls to 'oppose decoupling' at economic forum10 minutes ago
-
Myanmar ethnic armed groups battle junta in west and north20 minutes ago
-
Chanel at fashion week without sacked designer Viard20 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says struck ammo depot in Russia1 hour ago
-
UN welcomes release of WikiLeaks founder Assange from UK detention1 hour ago
-
Assange will be 'a free man' after US court appearance: wife1 hour ago
-
Investigators comb wreckage after S. Korea lithium factory fire kills 232 hours ago
-
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strike kills 10 relatives of Palestinian group's chief2 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs American investment in IT, energy, agriculture and mineral extraction: Masood Khan2 hours ago
-
China lunar probe returns to Earth with samples3 hours ago
-
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is 'free' after US plea deal4 hours ago
-
World not ready for climate change-fuelled wildfires: experts4 hours ago