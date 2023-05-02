UrduPoint.com

Kenya Police Fire Tear Gas As Opposition Stages New Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Kenya police fire tear gas as opposition stages new protests

Kenyan riot police fired tear gas on opposition MPs Tuesday during a new round of anti-government demonstrations over a cost-of-living crisis and last year's disputed election

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Kenyan riot police fired tear gas on opposition MPs Tuesday during a new round of anti-government demonstrations over a cost-of-living crisis and last year's disputed election.

Tear gas canisters were launched at members of opposition leader Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja (One Kenya) coalition near President William Ruto's office in downtown Nairobi, according to footage of the incident.

The MPs were seeking to deliver a petition over what Azimio has described as the "unacceptably high" cost of food, fuel and electricity.

The demonstrations took place despite a police ban after protests in March spiralled into chaos and violence that left three people dead.

A number of other incidents were reported in the capital on Tuesday although across most of the city the situation was calm.

Several vehicles including a bus and a truck were torched in Nairobi, while youths set tyres ablaze and blocked roads in several slums, witnesses said.

"What kind of protests are these now, why are they stoning people? My car has been damaged and I am just doing my own business," said taxi driver Duncan Mukuche, whose vehicle had come under attack.

Protesters also set fires and used rocks to block roads in and out of Odinga's lakeside stronghold of Kisumu in western Kenya, they said.

Violence erupted during the March demonstrations as police fired tear gas on demonstrators, including Odinga's own motorcade, and gangs went on the rampage, attacking people and property.

Nairobi regional police commander Adamson Bungei had announced Sunday that Azimio had been denied permission to hold the new demonstrations.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Police Electricity Business Driver Vehicles Vehicle Car Kisumu Nairobi Kenya March Gas Sunday (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World F ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends inauguration of World FZO’s 9th Annual Internationa ..

7 seconds ago
 Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

Punjab PDWP approves five developmental schemes

9 minutes ago
 Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve ..

Tourists department asks Murree hotels to improve quality of services

9 minutes ago
 Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

Minister P&D calls on QESCO chief

9 minutes ago
 8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons ..

8 dacoits arrested, 5 motorcycles, illegal weapons recovered

9 minutes ago
 700 e-challan issued through briefcam software dur ..

700 e-challan issued through briefcam software during last month

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.