Kenya police fire tear gas as opposition stages new protests

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Kenyan riot police fired tear gas on opposition MPs Tuesday during a new round of anti-government demonstrations over a cost-of-living crisis and last year's disputed election.

Tear gas canisters were launched at members of opposition leader Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja (One Kenya) coalition near President William Ruto's office in downtown Nairobi, according to footage of the incident.

The MPs were seeking to deliver a petition over what Azimio has described as the "unacceptably high" cost of food, fuel and electricity.

The demonstrations took place despite a police ban after protests in March spiralled into chaos and violence that left three people dead.

A number of other incidents were reported in the capital on Tuesday although across most of the city the situation was calm.

Several vehicles including a bus and a truck were torched in Nairobi, while youths set tyres ablaze and blocked roads in several slums, witnesses said.

"What kind of protests are these now, why are they stoning people? My car has been damaged and I am just doing my own business," said taxi driver Duncan Mukuche, whose vehicle had come under attack.

Protesters also set fires and used rocks to block roads in and out of Odinga's lakeside stronghold of Kisumu in western Kenya, they said.

Violence erupted during the March demonstrations as police fired tear gas on demonstrators, including Odinga's own motorcade, and gangs went on the rampage, attacking people and property.

Nairobi regional police commander Adamson Bungei had announced Sunday that Azimio had been denied permission to hold the new demonstrations.