Kenya Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters After Ruto Urges Talks
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Kenyan police fired tear gas at small groups of demonstrators in the capital Nairobi on Thursday, AFP journalists saw, a day after President William Ruto agreed to scrap contentious tax hikes and called for dialogue following deadly protests.
The protests this month -- led largely by young, Gen-Z Kenyans -- caught the authorities off-guard, as Ruto's government ricocheted between taking a tough line on the protests and issuing entreaties for dialogue with the demonstrators.
Dozens of protesters made their way to Nairobi's central business district on Thursday, with soldiers deployed and police in anti-riot gear blocking access along roads leading to State House -- Ruto's office -- and parliament, according to AFP journalists on the scene.
AFP journalists saw officers firing tear gas at dozens of protesters in small groups and arresting three people, as local tv showed isolated scuffles in Nairobi.
Many shops remained shuttered as traders worried about further unrest.
Protesters also rallied in the port city of Mombasa and the opposition bastion of Kisumu, with some blocking roads and lighting bonfires in the lakeside western city.
After dramatic scenes outside parliament Tuesday saw the partly ablaze complex ransacked by protesters, with police opening fire on them, Ruto made a surprise U-turn on the tax hikes.
