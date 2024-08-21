Kenya Police In Court Over Serial Killer Suspect's Escape
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Five Kenyan police officers appeared in court on Wednesday, suspected of helping a man accused of murdering and dismembering dozens of women, escape from a Nairobi police cell.
Police launched a manhunt on Tuesday after alleged serial killer Collins Jumaisi and 12 Eritreans broke out of a police station in an upmarket area of the Kenyan capital.
Jumaisi, 33, described by police as a "a psychopath", was arrested last month after the horrific discovery of a number of mutilated female bodies in a rubbish dump in a slum area of the Kenyan capital.
Police say he has confessed to murdering 42 women over a two-year period from 2022, with his wife his first victim, but the suspect has claimed he was tortured after his arrest.
