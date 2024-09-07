Kenya Police Probe School Blaze That Killed 17 Boys
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Kenyan police stepped up their investigations Saturday into a prime school dormitory blaze that killed 17 boys, as families faced an agonising wait for news of their missing loved ones
Endarasha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Kenyan police stepped up their investigations Saturday into a prime school dormitory blaze that killed 17 boys, as families faced an agonising wait for news of their missing loved ones.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had said on Friday that 70 youngsters were still unaccounted for after the fire broke out at Hillside Endarasha Academy in the central Nyeri county around midnight Thursday.
The flames engulfed a dormitory at the primary school where more than 150 boys aged between nine and 13 were sleeping.
The cause of the inferno is not yet known but homicide investigators and forensic experts were at the school on Saturday, while media were barred from the site.
The charred bodies of victims, which police had said were burnt beyond recognition, were still in the dormitory, now a blackened shell with its corrugated iron roof completely collapsed.
"Today we want to begin the process of DNA testing," Kenya's chief homicide detective Martin Nyuguto told AFP at the scene.
President William Ruto declared three days of national mourning starting from Monday after what he described as an "unfathomable tragedy".
He said on Friday that 17 children had lost their lives, while 14 had sustained injuries and were being treated in hospital.
"I pledge that the difficult questions that have been asked such as how this tragedy occurred and why the response was not timely will be answered; fully, frankly, and without fear or favour," Ruto said in a statement.
"All relevant persons and bodies will be held to account."
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day
Govt fails to contact foreign Lawyers in Aafia case despite 12 days: IHC
Connection Camp to discuss, formulate future of Pakistan Cricket
Imran Khan files acquittal plea in 190 million case following SC decision to res ..
Champions Trophy 2025 to be played in Pakistan : PCB Chairman
Punjab govt claims provision of relief on Electricity Bills
PCB official says domestic competitions not subservient to international assignm ..
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Visiting Papua New Guinea, pope says natural resources must benefit all
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
OPF set up PGFRC to assist returned Overseas Pakistanis
More Stories From World
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard20 minutes ago
-
US confirms first bird flu case without animal contact20 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after leaving deadly trail1 hour ago
-
UK's Starmer begins 'historic' visit to Dublin1 hour ago
-
Kyiv hits Russian ammo depot as Moscow advances in east1 hour ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam after leaving deadly trail1 hour ago
-
Italy PM states 'determined' support as Zelensky presses allies1 hour ago
-
Russia says army seized new village in eastern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Algerians vote in presidential poll as Tebboune eyes easy victory1 hour ago
-
Meet the Woodhalls: Track and field couple light up Paralympics and Olympics3 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer in 'historic' visit to Dublin4 hours ago
-
Deadly Super Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam5 hours ago