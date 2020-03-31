UrduPoint.com
Kenya Police Probe Shooting Of Teen During Virus Curfew

Tue 31st March 2020

Kenyan police on Tuesday ordered a probe into the shooting of a 13-year-old boy on his balcony in Nairobi as officers allegedly opened fire to enforce a nighttime curfew

Residents of the slum where the shooting took place told AFP that a confrontation broke out shortly before 7:00 pm on Monday as police started forcing people into their homes for the start of the curfew, imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The victim's father Hussein Moyo told AFP that his wife and children had been standing on the balcony watching the chaos when his son Yasin was shot, adding the bullet had "ripped through his intestines".

"This operation was planned in the wrong way. The police arrive yelling and when people see that they run scared. They beat and rob people, they also throw teargas into our homes," said Moyo at his son's funeral, attended by hundreds.

"During the day we are fighting coronavirus, and yet we have to deal with bullets during the night." A police statement said that Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai had ordered a probe "into the death of a thirteen-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet." The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) issued a statement condemning the incident, and said it had launched an investigation.

"They (police) were violent, they started beating people and then we heard gunshots," said Mercy Ngaira, a resident in the Mathare settlement Kenya's police force is often accused by rights groups of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful killings, especially in poor neighbourhoods.

In January Human Rights Watch (HRW) said at least eight young men had been shot in three low-income neighbourhoods since Christmas, and a 2019 report detailed the killings of 21 young men and boys by police "apparently with no justification".

Since the start of a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew on Friday police have also used tear gas and baton charges to disperse crowds.

In the port city of Mombasa on Friday, hundreds waiting for a ferry were engulfed in tear gas as police charged commuters even before the curfew began, causing panic and a stampede.

Officers, some armed and wearing riot gear, forced people to the ground and thrashed them with whips in scenes the Mombasa Law Society decried as "excessive" and "detestable".

In Kisumu, western Kenya, police have used tear gas to force businesses in slum districts to close, and clashed with shop owners.

"It's not likely we will see accountability for these excessive enforcement actions. Kenyan police have a history of rights abuses, including during law enforcement operations, and the officers involved are rarely investigated or held to account," HRW said in a new statement Tuesday.

Kenya has recorded 50 cases of coronavirus, and one death.

