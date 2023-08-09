Open Menu

Kenya Political Rivals Launch Fresh Talks After Protests

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Kenya political rivals launch fresh talks after protests

Kenya's government and the opposition launched fresh talks Wednesday aimed at resolving a bitter political feud following a spate of violent protests over the high cost of living and calls for electoral reforms

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Kenya's government and the opposition launched fresh talks Wednesday aimed at resolving a bitter political feud following a spate of violent protests over the high cost of living and calls for electoral reforms.

But even as the formal dialogue kicked off in Nairobi, both sides insisted there would no form of power-sharing to resolve the crisis in the East African powerhouse.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has organised 10 days of demonstrations against the government of President William Ruto since March -- blighted by sometimes deadly confrontations with the police.

At least 20 people have been killed in the clashes, according to official figures, although rights campaigners put the toll much higher.

The unrest in one of the region's most stable democracies has provoked alarm at home and abroad and spurred calls for mediation to end the standoff.

Related Topics

Police Nairobi March Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeed ..

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeeding Week'

14 minutes ago
 10 gamblers arrested during raid

10 gamblers arrested during raid

14 minutes ago
 Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher educatio ..

Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher education institutions across country

14 minutes ago
 Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold ..

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold open kutchery on 16th August

14 minutes ago
 Govt officers should solve public problems without ..

Govt officers should solve public problems without coming under pressure: Govern ..

10 minutes ago
 Farewell meeting: Federal cabinet made 1295 decisi ..

Farewell meeting: Federal cabinet made 1295 decisions in 53 sessions with 99% im ..

4 minutes ago
Maryam Nawaz directs youth coordinators to mobiliz ..

Maryam Nawaz directs youth coordinators to mobilize PML-N

10 minutes ago
 CPEC to contribute peace, prosperity in region: Ch ..

CPEC to contribute peace, prosperity in region: Chinese CG

10 minutes ago
 Amin Ul Haque presides over farewell meetings of B ..

Amin Ul Haque presides over farewell meetings of BoD of PSEB, NITB

10 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country ..

Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

11 minutes ago
 Municipal facilities to be provided indiscriminate ..

Municipal facilities to be provided indiscriminately: Mayor Karachi

6 minutes ago
 One dead, dozens injured by blast at Russian wareh ..

One dead, dozens injured by blast at Russian warehouse

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World