Kenya political rivals launch fresh talks after protests

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Kenya's government and the opposition launched fresh talks Wednesday aimed at resolving a bitter political feud following a spate of violent protests over the high cost of living and calls for electoral reforms.

But even as the formal dialogue kicked off in Nairobi, both sides insisted there would no form of power-sharing to resolve the crisis in the East African powerhouse.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has organised 10 days of demonstrations against the government of President William Ruto since March -- blighted by sometimes deadly confrontations with the police.

At least 20 people have been killed in the clashes, according to official figures, although rights campaigners put the toll much higher.

The unrest in one of the region's most stable democracies has provoked alarm at home and abroad and spurred calls for mediation to end the standoff.