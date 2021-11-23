UrduPoint.com

Kenya Probes Death Of UK Humanitarian Worker

The Kenyan police are investigating the death of a British citizen, the employee of a BBC-owned international charity, who was found dead last week, the British broadcaster reported on Monday

Kate Mitchell worked for BBC Media Action in various African states for 14 years to promote projects using media and communications to fight the most acute humanitarian issues.

She was found dead on Friday in a hotel room in Nairobi.

Even though the causes behind Mitchell's death are unknown, the police have launched a murder investigation.

"The suspected culprit... jumped off the eighth floor of the hotel through the room's window after sensing that the hotel security might be after him," Nairobi regional police commander Augustine Nthumbi was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The police believe Mitchell's death is not linked to her activities in the organization.

