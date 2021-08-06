UrduPoint.com

Kenya Ready To Host 2nd Russia-Africa Summit In 2022 - Kenyan Ambassador

Kenya Ready to Host 2nd Russia-Africa Summit in 2022 - Kenyan Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Kenyan ambassador to Russia Benson H.O. Ogutu told Sputnik in an interview that Kenya is ready and willing to host the 2nd Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for 2022.

"We are looking forward to the second summit to be held in Africa next year. Kenya is an international conference hub in Africa... Apart from hosting the only UN center in the developing [world], which is the United Nations office in Nairobi, we also have convenient power of holding conferences... Kenya will support hosting this summit on behalf of Africa," Ogutu said.

Hosting such a high-level event will promote tourism and attract attention of media and international community, the Kenyan diplomat added.

The decision on where the next summit will take place is taken by foreign ministers of four countries, Russia and a troika of other states, comprising countries of origin of former, incumbent and next presidents of the African Union.

The decision-making within this format is underway, Ogutu explained.

The first Russia-Africa summit was held in Sochi in 2019 and resulted in a declaration of a set of objectives for the further development of Russian-African cooperation in politics, security, economy, science, technology, culture and humanitarian fields. The ground-breaking event was attended by delegations of all African nations, with 45 of them led by presidents or heads of parliament. The Kenyan ambassador expressed his country's commitment to work further on the recommendations of Sochi declaration at the upcoming second summit.

