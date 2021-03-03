UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Receives Over 1Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Via COVAX Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:14 PM

Kenya Receives Over 1Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Via COVAX Scheme

Kenya on Wednesday received the first batch of over 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the WHO-led COVAX global distribution facility, a group of international agencies affiliated with COVAX said in a joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Kenya on Wednesday received the first batch of over 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine via the WHO-led COVAX global distribution facility, a group of international agencies affiliated with COVAX said in a joint statement.

"Just after midnight this morning, 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. The vaccines were transported by UNICEF as part of the COVAX facility, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world," the statement said.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe, who received the vaccine on arrival at the airport, called this "a historic day for Kenya" marking an important milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

Health care workers and other essential workers including security personnel have been prioritized to receive the vaccine during the vaccination campaign in the African country.

Nigeria, Ghana, the Ivory Coast are among the African nations that have already received the first batches of the coronavirus vaccine through COVAX.

COVAX is a arm of the WHO-backed ACT Accelerator facility whose aim is to bring together and make equitably accessible all global developments in the diagnostics, treatment and vaccines against COVID-19. The COVAX facility is responsible for the vaccines. COVAX is co-led by the Gavi vaccine alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. At least 2 billion doses of vaccine are expected to be delivered in 2021 to COVAX participating countries around the globe.

Related Topics

World Nairobi Alliance Ivory Coast Kenya Ghana All Cabinet Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17 seconds ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

14 minutes ago

NAB arrests ex-Chairman, Secretary Red Crescent ov ..

33 seconds ago

Governor KP Shah Farman felicitates GIK students o ..

36 seconds ago

Australia economy continues recovery from pandemic ..

37 seconds ago

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.