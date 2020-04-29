Kenya restricts movement of 400,000 refugees in two camps

UrduPoint.com
Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:47 PM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Kenya has banned movement in and out of two huge refugee camps with effect from Wednesday, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Interior Minister Fred Matiangi said the restrictions apply to the Dadaab camp in eastern Kenya, home to 217,000 people, and the Kakuma camp in northwestern Kenya, home to 190,000 people.

"The government has ordered for the cessation of movement into and out of both Kakuma and Dadaab Refugee Camps effective ... Wednesday, April 29, 2020," Matiangi wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

