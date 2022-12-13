Kenya, Russia Can Cooperate in Food Security - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Kenya and Russia can cooperate to ensure food security, Nairobi is grateful to Moscow for relevant support, Kenyan Ambassador to Moscow Benson Ogutu said.

"Kenya and Russia can cooperate to boost global food security, which is negatively impacted by climate change.

Kenya and the Horn of Africa region are experiencing a severe food shortage caused by a prolonged drought and extremely high global fertilizer prices," Ogutu said during the celebration of the 59th anniversary of Kenya's independence in Moscow.

"I want to express our sincere appreciation to Russia for its support, which to a great extent contributed to alleviating the difficult situation," he said.

The ambassador said Kenya would like to use Russia's experience in agricultural technologies and fertilizer production.

He said Kenya hoped to take an active part in the second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.