UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya-Russia Talks Concerning Direct Flights Ongoing - Kenyan Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 07:42 PM

Kenya-Russia Talks Concerning Direct Flights Ongoing - Kenyan Diplomat

Kenya is still in talks with Russia on finalizing the bilateral air service agreement enabling direct flights between the capitals, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Kenya is still in talks with Russia on finalizing the bilateral air service agreement enabling direct flights between the capitals, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Yes, we are already in discussions with the Russian government so that we can finalize our bilateral air service agreement; it used to be there but it expired so we have to rejuvenate it so we can have direct flights," Okoth said.

Last year, Kenyan Industry and Trade Minister Peter Munya told Sputnik that direct flights will help reduce costs for Russian businesses, consumers and tourists.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Kenya Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

16 minutes ago

UAE to organise first international virtual table ..

16 minutes ago

Upper-cast Hindus torture Dalit-girl for drinking ..

20 minutes ago

ADB approves $ 500m aid for Pakistan amid fears of ..

52 minutes ago

ADNOC convenes Abu Dhabi CEO Virtual Roundtable to ..

1 hour ago

Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad is determined abo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.