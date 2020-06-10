Kenya-Russia Talks Concerning Direct Flights Ongoing - Kenyan Diplomat

Kenya is still in talks with Russia on finalizing the bilateral air service agreement enabling direct flights between the capitals, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Kenya is still in talks with Russia on finalizing the bilateral air service agreement enabling direct flights between the capitals, Maurice Okoth, charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Yes, we are already in discussions with the Russian government so that we can finalize our bilateral air service agreement; it used to be there but it expired so we have to rejuvenate it so we can have direct flights," Okoth said.

Last year, Kenyan Industry and Trade Minister Peter Munya told Sputnik that direct flights will help reduce costs for Russian businesses, consumers and tourists.