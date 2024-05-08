Kenya Sanctuaries Toil To Save Birds Of Prey From Extinction
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Naivasha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Simon Thomsett tentatively removes a pink bandage from the wing of an injured bateleur, a short-tailed eagle from the African savannah, where birds of prey are increasingly at risk of extinction.
"There is still a long way to go before healing," Thomsett explains as he lifts up the bird's dark feathers and examines the injury.
"It was injured in the Maasai Mara national park, but we don't know how," says the 62-year-old vet who runs the Soysambu Raptor Centre in central Kenya.
The 18-month-old eagle, with a distinctive red beak and black body, was brought to the shelter five months ago, where around 30 other injured raptors keep it company.
The sanctuary in the Soysambu reserve is one of the few places where the birds of prey are safe.
A study published in January by The Peregrine Fund, a US-based non-profit organisation, found that the raptor population has fallen by 90 percent on the continent over the last 40 years.
"You can go down a road today for maybe 200 kilometres (around 125 miles) and not see a single raptor," Thomsett says.
"If you did that 20 years ago, you would have seen a hundred."
The reasons for the decline are multifold.
Vultures and other scavengers have died from eating livestock remains -- falling victim to a practice adopted by cattle farmers who poison carcasses to deter lions from approaching their herds.
Deforestation also plays a part as does the proliferation of power lines across Africa that prove fatal for birds who perch on them to hunt prey.
Dozens of giant electricity pylons, many installed in recent years, scar the Soysambu reserve.
Recent Stories
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
More Stories From World
-
Israel launches fresh Gaza strikes as negotiators work towards truce9 minutes ago
-
F-16 jet crashes in Singapore38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue facilitating Sikh community's visits to their religious places: Masood khan38 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Season signs strategic partnership with MMA38 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders weigh rates outlook38 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares end down on profit-taking39 minutes ago
-
GACA President meets with Belarusian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications39 minutes ago
-
Japanese auto giant Toyota posts record net profit49 minutes ago
-
Mediator Qatar urges international community to prevent Rafah 'genocide'59 minutes ago
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours1 hour ago
-
China completes 4-tier disaster risk evaluation via national survey1 hour ago
-
Saudi International Furniture and Decor exhibition launches in Jeddah1 hour ago