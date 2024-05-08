Open Menu

Kenya Sanctuaries Toil To Save Birds Of Prey From Extinction

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Kenya sanctuaries toil to save birds of prey from extinction

Naivasha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Simon Thomsett tentatively removes a pink bandage from the wing of an injured bateleur, a short-tailed eagle from the African savannah, where birds of prey are increasingly at risk of extinction.

"There is still a long way to go before healing," Thomsett explains as he lifts up the bird's dark feathers and examines the injury.

"It was injured in the Maasai Mara national park, but we don't know how," says the 62-year-old vet who runs the Soysambu Raptor Centre in central Kenya.

The 18-month-old eagle, with a distinctive red beak and black body, was brought to the shelter five months ago, where around 30 other injured raptors keep it company.

The sanctuary in the Soysambu reserve is one of the few places where the birds of prey are safe.

A study published in January by The Peregrine Fund, a US-based non-profit organisation, found that the raptor population has fallen by 90 percent on the continent over the last 40 years.

"You can go down a road today for maybe 200 kilometres (around 125 miles) and not see a single raptor," Thomsett says.

"If you did that 20 years ago, you would have seen a hundred."

The reasons for the decline are multifold.

Vultures and other scavengers have died from eating livestock remains -- falling victim to a practice adopted by cattle farmers who poison carcasses to deter lions from approaching their herds.

Deforestation also plays a part as does the proliferation of power lines across Africa that prove fatal for birds who perch on them to hunt prey.

Dozens of giant electricity pylons, many installed in recent years, scar the Soysambu reserve.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Electricity Company Road Died Eagle Savannah Kenya January From

Recent Stories

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

50 minutes ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

1 hour ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

1 hour ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

14 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

14 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

14 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

14 hours ago

More Stories From World