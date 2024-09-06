Kenya School Fire Kills At Least 17 Children
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) At least 17 children died after a fire ripped through their Primary school dormitory overnight in central Kenya, police said Friday.
The blaze in Nyeri county's Hillside Endarasha academy broke out at around midnight, police said, engulfing rooms where the children were sleeping.
The primary school caters to some 800 pupils, aged between roughly five and 12.
"There are 17 fatalities from this incident and there are also others who were taken to hospital with serious injuries," national police spokesperson Resila Onyango told AFP.
"The bodies recovered at the scene were burnt beyond recognition," she said.
Police said the average age of the victims was around nine years old.
Several others were injured, Onyango said, 16 of them seriously, and had been rushed to a nearby hospital.
"More bodies are likely to be recovered once (the) scene is fully processed," she said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, she said, but an investigation had been launched.
President William Ruto expressed his condolences for those killed.
"Our thoughts are with the families of the children who have lost their lives in the fire tragedy," he said in a post on X.
"This is devastating news."
He said he had instructed officials to "thoroughly investigate this horrific incident", and promised that those responsible will be "held to account".
The school is located around 170 kilometres (100 miles) north of the capital Nairobi, in Nyeri county.
The Kenyan Red Cross said it was on the ground assisting a multi-agency response team.
In a post on X, it said it was "providing psychosocial support services to the pupils, teachers and affected families".
There have been numerous school fires in Kenya and across East Africa.
In 2016, nine students were killed by a fire at a girls' high school in the Kibera neighbourhood of Nairobi.
In 2001, 67 pupils were killed by an arson attack on their dormitory at the Kyanguli Mixed Secondary School David Mutiso in Kenya's southern Machakos district.
Two pupils were charged with the murder, and the headmaster and deputy of the school were convicted of negligence.
In 1994, 40 school children were burned alive and 47 injured in a fire that ravaged the Shauritanga Secondary School for Girls in the northern region of Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
Recent Stories
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar armed group says 11 civilians killed in junta air strikes11 minutes ago
-
World's largest indoor ski resort opens in Shanghai as China logs hottest month12 minutes ago
-
Non-Profit Sector Center holds workshops, discussions with US IRS22 minutes ago
-
KSrelief implements volunteer medical programs for orthopedic surgery for adults, children in Türki ..22 minutes ago
-
Taif poised for camel racing challenges with 123 jockeys from 13 countries22 minutes ago
-
King Abdulaziz University wins gold medal, International awards32 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters semifinals lineup is complete32 minutes ago
-
Iranian, Bahraini FMs call for broadening of cooperation41 minutes ago
-
Georgian Foreign Minister's congratulatory message to Araghchi41 minutes ago
-
Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned champion at U20 World Championships42 minutes ago
-
China, Thailand to deepen marine scientific, technological cooperation51 minutes ago
-
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya52 minutes ago