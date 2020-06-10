Kenya expects Russia to support its bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC), Maurice Okoth, the charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Kenya expects Russia to support its bid for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC), Maurice Okoth, the charge d'affaires at the Kenyan embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik in an interview.

Five non-permanent seats with two-year mandates starting January 1, 2021, will be assigned later this month. Kenya is competing against Djibouti to represent Africa. Its 10-point agenda, outlined by the Foreign Affairs Ministry's Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo, focuses on Kenya's role in regional dispute settlement and seeks, in particular, peace between Sudan and South Sudan's People Liberation movement party, and the facilitation of the Somalia settlement.

"If you look at the ten points that we put in place, it is dominated by security and development. All of them put together are linking two important issues, and this resonates well with Russia - security, and development.

Why was there a Russia-Africa summit? Security and development ... We think Russia should give us support in this regard," Okoth said.

Kenya's humanitarian record includes hosting Africa's largest refugee camps � Dadaab camp on the border with Somalia, which, according to the UN estimates, is now home to 217,000 refugees, and the Kakuma camp near the border with South Sudan with nearly 200,000 people living there.

"We have these refugee camps because there is no peace in those countries. That's why they are there and we are bearing the burden as a country," the diplomat added.

Kenya's military has also been involved in numerous UN peacekeeping missions across the globe, Okoth recalled.

The 10 non-permanent UNSC members are elected by the UN General Assembly, with candidates requiring at least two-thirds of the vote to win a seat. Africa is currently being represented by Niger, South Africa and Tunisia.