Kenya set for full Haiti deployment amid call for shift to UN mission

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Kenya is aiming to complete its full deployment of a stabilization force in violence-torn Haiti by January, President William Ruto said Thursday, as Haiti's leader suggested making it a UN peacekeeping mission.

The three-month-old security force to combat spiraling insecurity in the Caribbean nation is currently a Kenyan-led multinational policing operation, and changing it into a UN-mandated force would require a Security Council vote.

"Kenya will deploy the additional contingent towards attaining the target of all the 2,500 police officers by January next year," Ruto said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

"Kenya and other Caribbean and African countries are ready to deploy, but are hindered by insufficient equipment, logistics and funding," he said.

Ruto called on member states to "stand in solidarity with the people of Haiti by providing necessary support."

Criminal gangs control more than 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince, as well as key roads around the country.