Kenya slammed for hosting Sudan rebels govt declaration

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Kenya was condemned by Sudan and critics at home as "criminally irresponsible" on Wednesday for hosting Sudanese paramilitary rebels who are to declare a parallel government.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the Sudanese army for nearly two years, are preparing to declare a government in territories under their control during an event in Nairobi on Friday, RSF sources told AFP.

Sudan's foreign ministry, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, criticised Kenya for allowing the event.

The move "promotes the dismembering of African states, violates their sovereignty, and interferes in their internal affairs," it said in a statement.

Kenyan President William Ruto also faced widespread criticism at home.

"What Ruto is doing is a reckless abandonment of the traditional caution and dignified approach to Kenyan diplomacy," Mukhisa Kituyi, a Kenyan politician and former secretary-general of United Nations Trade and Development, told AFP.

He is "trying to legitimise a criminal gang that has been dismembering people," he added, calling the move "criminally irresponsible".