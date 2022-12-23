UrduPoint.com

Kenya Stands Ready To Consider Use Of Russia's Mir Payment System - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Kenya is ready to consider the possibility of using Russia's Mir payment system and other alternative mechanisms to facilitate trade with Moscow, Kenyan Ambassador to Russia Benson Ogutu has told Sputnik.

The ambassador said that Kenya would be ready to discuss the use of the Mir payment system should Russia make such a proposal, adding that the African country must consider all options.

Ogutu also said that Kenya is exploring all possible alternatives so that the bilateral cooperation between Russia and Kenya can continue.

More Stories From World

