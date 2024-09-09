Kenya Starts DNA Testing For School Fire Victims
Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Distraught parents gathered on Monday at a hospital in central Kenya for DNA tests to identify the victims of a deadly school dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 21 boys.
Kenya's government declared three days of mourning amid public anger over continued safety lapses and repeated fires in the country's schools.
The children perished after flames engulfed their dormitory at the Hillside Endarasha academy, a boarding school in the central Nyeri county, as they were sleeping on Thursday night.
Nineteen bodies were found in the charred ruins of the building, while another two died in hospital.
But 17 were still unaccounted for, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said Saturday.
Police said the victims in the dormitory, aged nine to 13, were burnt beyond recognition.
On Monday, local media showed images of parents waiting outside Naromoru hospital, a medical facility an hour's drive from the school.
"The forensic exercise of identifying the bodies will start on Monday because that's the only way they can be identified," Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murigu told AFP on Sunday.
President William Ruto has described the incident as an "unfathomable tragedy".
Flags were to be flown at half-mast on all Kenyan public buildings, military bases and embassies from Monday to Wednesday.
Ruto has ordered a full investigation.
"This incident compels us to ensure accountability in all schools across the country and to take every action we can to safeguard the lives of our school-going children," he said on Friday.
The Kenya Red Cross has been offering psychological counselling to traumatised children and relatives, setting up white tents in fields outside the school gates.
Thursday's inferno has highlighted the issue of safety at schools in Kenya, after numerous similar incidents over the years, many of them deadly.
A spate of school blazes occurred in 2016, with authorities saying that in a three-month period there were 117 arson incidents at education establishments across the country.
On Saturday night, another fire broke out at Isiolo Girls High School, also in central Kenya, with pictures on social media showing several buildings in flames.
Isiolo County communications director Hussein Salesa told AFP there were several injuries, but police said there were none.
Then on Sunday, a fire destroyed a dormitory at Njia Boys High School in the central county of Meru as students were having supper, a police statement said. No casualties were reported.
Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has instructed police to investigate whether the Endarasha fire was caused by negligence or recklessness, saying it "evokes bad memories of other similar school fire incidents".
The cause of the fire remains unclear, but local media reported that police were investigating whether it was started by an electrical fault in a light bulb.
Kenya's National Gender and Equality Commission said initial reports indicated the Endarasha dormitory was "overcrowded, in violation of safety standards".
"This incident raises serious concerns about children's rights to safety in educational institutions," the NGO Vocal Africa said in a statement on X.
Recent Stories
Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video
Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats
Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension
Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
More Stories From World
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 5211 minutes ago
-
Migrants, including children, hurt after Croatia police chase41 minutes ago
-
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk41 minutes ago
-
Pope tells East Timor leaders to prevent 'every kind of abuse' of young people51 minutes ago
-
El Salvador police chief dies in helicopter crash1 hour ago
-
Spain's PM meets Xi, pushes 'fair trade order' on China trip2 hours ago
-
Pope lands in Catholic-majority East Timor to rock star welcome2 hours ago
-
Sinner sweeps to US Open title for second Grand Slam triumph2 hours ago
-
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official2 hours ago
-
UN rights chief warns world risks 'dystopian future'2 hours ago
-
US Republicans fault Biden admin in new report about 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
El Salvador police chief dies in helicopter crash2 hours ago