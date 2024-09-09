Kenya Starts DNA Testing To Identify School Fire Victims
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) DNA testing was due to begin in Kenya on Monday to help identify the boys who lost their lives in a deadly school dormitory blaze last week.
The nation has also declared three days of mourning for the 21 young victims of the grim tragedy that has raised fresh concerns about safety standards at Kenyan schools.
The children perished after flames engulfed their dormitory at the Hillside Endarasha academy in Nyeri county in central Kenya as they were sleeping late on Thursday night.
Nineteen bodies were found in the charred ruins of the building, while another two died in hospital, but 17 were still unaccounted for, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said on Saturday.
