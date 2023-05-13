UrduPoint.com

Kenya Starvation Cult Death Toll Exceeds 200: Govt Official

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 11:23 PM

The death toll in an investigation linked to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation has climbed to 201, as investigators on Saturday unearthed 22 more bodies from a coastal forest, a government official said

Police believe most of the bodies found in a forest near the Indian Ocean town of Malindi belong to followers of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a taxi driver-turned-preacher who is accused of inciting them to starve to death "to meet Jesus." Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, who announced the latest figures, said 26 people have been arrested over the deaths, including Mackenzie and an "enforcer gang" tasked with ensuring that no one broke their fast or left the forest hideout alive.

She said investigators would halt exhumations for two days to reorganise their efforts, with the process to resume on Tuesday.

Mackenzie has not yet been required to enter a plea but a court on Wednesday ordered him to be detained for three more weeks pending further investigations over what has been dubbed the "Shakahola Forest Massacre".

The 50-year-old founder of the Good news International Church turned himself in on April 14 after police acting on a tip-off first entered Shakahola forest.

While starvation appears to be the main cause of death, some of the victims -- including children -- were strangled, beaten or suffocated, according to chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor.

The case has stunned Kenyans and led President William Ruto to set up a commission of inquiry into the deaths and a task force to review regulations governing religious bodies.

More Stories From World

