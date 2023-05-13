UrduPoint.com

Kenya Starvation Cult Deaths Top 200 As Hundreds Remain Missing - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 11:02 PM

The number of deaths in Kenya linked to a religious cult that practiced starvation rose past 200 on Saturday after dozens of bodies were found in a forest, Kenyan media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The number of deaths in Kenya linked to a religious cult that practiced starvation rose past 200 on Saturday after dozens of bodies were found in a forest, Kenyan media reported.

Kenyan investigators have been probing deaths and disappearances of hundreds of people near the coastal town of Malindi are believed to be followers of the controversial cult led by ex-taxi driver Paul Nthenge Mackenzie.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha told the press that 22 more bodies were exhumed in the nearby Shakahola forest on Saturday, bringing the death toll up to 201, according to NTV news website. More than 600 people remain missing.

The story has been dubbed as "Shakahola Massacre" by Kenyan media. While many cultists appear to have died from starvation, some victims, including children, were reportedly beaten or strangled, while others had their organs removed.

