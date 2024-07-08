Open Menu

Kenya Starvation Cult Leader Goes On Trial On Terrorism Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terrorism charges

The leader of a Kenyan doomsday cult went on trial on Monday on charges of terrorism over the deaths of more than 400 of his followers in a macabre case that shocked the world

Mombasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The leader of a Kenyan doomsday cult went on trial on Monday on charges of terrorism over the deaths of more than 400 of his followers in a macabre case that shocked the world.

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie appeared in a packed courtroom in the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa along with 94 co-defendants.

Principle magistrate Leah Juma ordered the removal of journalists from the court shortly after the start of the hearing to enable a protected witness to take the stand in camera.

Mackenzie, who was arrested in April last year, is alleged to have incited his acolytes to starve to death in order to "meet Jesus" in one of the world's worst cult-related massacres.

The father of seven and his co-accused pleaded not guilty to the charges of terrorism at a hearing in January.

The 55 men and 40 women also face charges of murder, manslaughter, as well as child torture and cruelty in separate cases.

The remains of more than 440 people have been unearthed so far in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi, in a case that has been dubbed the "Shakahola forest massacre".

Related Topics

Hearing India Murder World Malindi Mombasa January April Women From Court

Recent Stories

Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman

Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman

42 seconds ago
 Three industrial units closed over default of WASA ..

Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills

44 seconds ago
 NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordinati ..

NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024

46 seconds ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names i ..

BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names in matric exam

31 seconds ago
 PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on publ ..

PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's deve ..

32 seconds ago
 IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 ..

IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during ..

34 seconds ago
CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide sola ..

CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens

37 seconds ago
 Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain ..

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability

12 minutes ago
 PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fin ..

PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs

39 seconds ago
 NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strat ..

NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..

13 minutes ago
 UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across U ..

UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine

7 seconds ago
 China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: ..

China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source

11 seconds ago

More Stories From World