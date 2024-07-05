Open Menu

Kenya To Borrow Funds, Spend Less After Scrapping Tax Hikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Kenya to borrow funds, spend less after scrapping tax hikes

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday announced fresh borrowing plans and spending cuts after contentious tax hikes were scrapped following protests that left 39 people dead.

The East African nation was left reeling after peaceful rallies over the steep tax increases flared into violence with police firing at crowds who stormed parliament, leaving it partly ablaze.

While mostly led by Gen-Z Kenyans, the rallies tapped into a wider sense of anger against an annual finance bill, which Ruto was forced to abandon while warning of a massive funding shortfall.

"We will be proposing to the National Assembly a budget cut of not the entire 346, but a budget cut of 177 billion and borrowing the difference (around 169 billion shillings)," said Ruto.

Public debt amounts to some 10 trillion shillings ($78 billion), around 70 percent of Kenya's GDP.

The decision to borrow would result in the fiscal deficit rising "from 3.

3 percent to 4.6 percent", but would pay for some services, Ruto said.

These would include the hiring of secondary school teachers and medical interns, as well as continuing to fund a milk stabilisation and fertiliser programme that protects farmers.

Ruto announced several belt-tightening measures including the absorption of 47 state-run organisations and companies with other departments.

The office of the first lady and that of the deputy president's spouse will cease to exist and the number of government advisors slashed by half.

Ruto announced the budget for government renovations -- a sore topic after it emerged earlier this year that the deputy president's office had spent some 10 million shillings on curtains -- would also be halved.

"All non-essential travel by state and public officers is hereby suspended," he added.

Related Topics

Dead Firing National Assembly Police Parliament Budget Kenya All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

3 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

3 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

5 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

6 hours ago
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

20 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World