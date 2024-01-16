Kenya To Charge Cult Leader With Murder, Terrorism
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Kenyan prosecutors said on Tuesday they intend to charge a suspected cult leader and dozens of other suspects with murder and terrorism over the deaths of more than 400 of his followers, after a court warned it may have to free him.
Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is alleged to have incited his followers to starve to death in order to "meet Jesus" in a case that shocked the world.
Mackenzie was arrested in April last year after bodies were discovered in a forest near the Indian Ocean coast.
His pre-trial detention has been extended on several occasions as investigations draw out.
"Upon thorough analysis of the evidence, the director of public prosecutions is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to prosecute 95 suspects," the DPP's office said.
The move comes a week after a court gave authorities 14 days to prosecute the former taxi driver or release him.
Mackenzie and his co-accused will face 10 charges including murder, manslaughter and terrorism.
They will also be charged with "subjecting a child to torture", the prosecutors said.
It was not immediately clear when the 95 suspects would appear in court but prosecutors said they undertook "to expeditiously prosecute the matters".
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries5 minutes ago
-
Swiatek up and running at Australian Open as Alcaraz makes bow6 minutes ago
-
China's existing tallest Buddhist stone pillar under renovation45 minutes ago
-
Roma sack Mourinho, eye former star De Rossi as successor1 hour ago
-
China economy grew around 5.2% in 2023: Premier1 hour ago
-
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc1 hour ago
-
LNG shipments 'will be affected' by Red Sea attacks: Qatar PM1 hour ago
-
Ukraine needs 'predictable financing' to defeat Russia: EU chief1 hour ago
-
New Plan, live streaming platform launched to elevate Silk Road connections2 hours ago
-
UK parliament braces for Rwanda migrant law battle2 hours ago
-
Academia warned to guard 'crown jewels' after British Library hack2 hours ago
-
New Plan, live streaming platform launched to elevate Silk Road connections2 hours ago