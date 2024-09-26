Kenya To Complete Full Deployment To Haiti By January: President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Kenya will complete by January its full deployment of a stabilization force in violence-torn Haiti, President William Ruto said Thursday, as he appealed for greater funding to assist other contributing countries.
Funding for the mission to combat widespread lawlessness and gangsterism has been a sticking point, with the UN previously calling the level of commitments "unacceptable."
"Kenya will deploy the additional contingent towards attaining the target of all the 2,500 police officers by January next year," Ruto said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.
"Kenya and other Caribbean and African countries are ready to deploy, but are hindered by insufficient equipment, logistics and funding," he said.
"I appeal to all member states to stand in solidarity with the people of Haiti by providing necessary support, either directly to MSS contributing countries or through the UN trust fund," he said, using the acronym for the Multinational Security Support Mission.
Criminal gangs control more than 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince, as well as key roads around the country.
Haitian interim prime minister Garry Conille warned Wednesday that "we're nowhere near winning this" as he stressed the battle against the gangs would not be won without outside help.
The United States announced on Wednesday $160 million of new aid for Haiti, bringing the amount of US aid to the troubled Caribbean country to $1.3 billion since 2021.
The coordinator of Haiti's transitional council, Edgard Leblanc Fils, said his country still needed "much more in terms of personnel and also equipment to be able to solve the security problems and allow elections to take place."
Washington on Wednesday also announced sanctions against two Haitians.
Recent Stories
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Tired, traumatised Lebanese fear new Israel-Hezbollah war47 seconds ago
-
IMF's assistance helped strengthen country's institutions, improve economic management: PM53 seconds ago
-
French woman, 87, killed in south Lebanon blast: ministry11 minutes ago
-
Netanyahu says has not responded to US-backed truce proposal for Lebanon11 minutes ago
-
More than 22,000 flee to Syria as Israel strikes Lebanon: Syria security sources31 minutes ago
-
Plane contrails: white fluffy contributors to global warming41 minutes ago
-
'Catastrophic' Hurricane Helene races towards Florida1 hour ago
-
Top-ranked Sinner fights back to launch China Open title defence1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets EU President Ursula1 hour ago
-
46 people drown during Hindu festival in India: govt official4 hours ago
-
Japanese court acquits longest-serving death row prisoner5 hours ago
-
Air strikes in Khartoum as Sudan army attacks paramilitary positions5 hours ago