Kenya To Hold State Funeral For Moi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, will be honoured with a state funeral on February 11, the government said Thursday.

Moi died on February 4 aged 95

Moi died on February 4 aged 95.

Moi's body will lie in state for public viewing from Saturday until Monday, before a memorial service on Tuesday in the Nyayo national stadium in the capital Nairobi, officials said.

"The former president will be accorded a state funeral with full civilian and military ceremonial honours," said Joseph Kinyua, Kenya's Head of Public Service.

Tuesday has been declared a national holiday.

"We encourage each and every Kenyan to plant a tree in his memory," Kinyua said.

His body will be buried the next day in his home area of Kabarak, 220 kilometres (135 miles) northwest of Nairobi.

Moi's 24-year rule saw his country become a one-party state where critical voices were crushed, corruption became endemic and tribal divisions were stoked and turned bloody.

Moi was however praised for keeping Kenya a relative haven of peace during a chaotic period in east Africa.

