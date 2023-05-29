Kenya to Receive 30,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizer Shortly - Lavrov

NAIROBI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) A ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer will reach Kenya in the coming days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a trip to the eastern African country on Monday.

"A ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of fertilizer will arrive at the port of Mombasa in the next few days. After it is processed, it will have an enormous value for the agricultural needs of this African country," Lavrov said.

The batch is part of a 200,000-tonne consignment of Russian fertilizer that the EU's Baltic member Latvia seized last year, citing sanctions against Russia.

The United Nations' World food Programme mediated the release of the Kenya-bound vessel in April after Russia repeatedly threatened to quit the UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports.

The top Russian diplomat told a news briefing in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that more countries were lined up to receive consignments of fertilizer from Russia, although he admitted that EU sanctions were slowing down the shipments.