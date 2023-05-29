UrduPoint.com

Kenya To Receive 30,000 Tonnes Of Russian Fertilizer Shortly - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Kenya to Receive 30,000 Tonnes of Russian Fertilizer Shortly - Lavrov

NAIROBI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) A ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer will reach Kenya in the coming days, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a trip to the eastern African country on Monday.

"A ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of fertilizer will arrive at the port of Mombasa in the next few days. After it is processed, it will have an enormous value for the agricultural needs of this African country," Lavrov said.

The batch is part of a 200,000-tonne consignment of Russian fertilizer that the EU's Baltic member Latvia seized last year, citing sanctions against Russia.

The United Nations' World food Programme mediated the release of the Kenya-bound vessel in April after Russia repeatedly threatened to quit the UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports.

The top Russian diplomat told a news briefing in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that more countries were lined up to receive consignments of fertilizer from Russia, although he admitted that EU sanctions were slowing down the shipments.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Russia Threatened Mombasa Nairobi Kenya Latvia April From Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

39 minutes ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

53 minutes ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

53 minutes ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

53 minutes ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

53 minutes ago
 Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in D ..

Japanese Legend Rie Kaneto launches programme in Dubai to prepare Olympic swimmi ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.