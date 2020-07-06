UrduPoint.com
Kenya To Reopen To International Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:39 PM

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced a "phased reopening" of the country, with the resumption of international flights from August 1 as well as the lifting of internal travel restrictions

The move comes as pressure mounts to kickstart the country's ailing economy after four months of coronavirus restrictions which have devastated key industries such as tourism.

Kenyatta said in a televised address that "international air travel into and out of the territory of Kenya shall resume effective 1 August 2020".

He also announced the lifting of a ban of movement in and out of the capital Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and northeastern Mandera, but warned he would not hesitate to "revert to lockdown" if the situation worsened.

