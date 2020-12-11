Kenya to roll out film fund to boost local production

(@FahadShabbir)

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Kenya plans to roll out a 25 million shilling (about 224,000 U.S. Dollars) film fund to boost local production during the COVID-19 pandemic, a government official said on Friday.

Timothy Owase, Kenya Film Commission (KFC) chief executive officer told Xinhua in Nairobi that the local film industry has experienced decreasing revenues due to containment measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

"Kenya will give grants to filmmakers to ensure production continues even during the difficult times brought about by the spread of COVID-19," Owase said during a media briefing on the upcoming tenth edition of the Kalasha International Film and tv Awards.

The state film marketing agency partnered with Chinese pay television company StarTimes, whose mobile application was the platform where nominated films were uploaded for viewing and voting.

Owase added that the local film sector faces stiff competition from foreign productions due to a number of challenges including lack of access to affordable finance.

"Our goal is to improve the quality of local productions so that Kenya becomes an exporter of films to the rest of the world," he said.

Owase noted that the east African nation has implemented a number of measures to ensure that local content is at least 40 percent of all programming of domestic broadcasters.

The KFC said that the government is also promoting the local film sector by purchasing programs that will be showcased by the state-owned broadcaster.