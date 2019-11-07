Kenya, Uganda Agree to Share Disputed Lake Victoria Island - Reports

Kenya and Uganda agree to share the disputed island of Migingo, located in the waters of Lake Victoria, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Kenya and Uganda agree to share the disputed island of Migingo, located in the waters of Lake Victoria media reported on Thursday.

According to Kenyan publication Daily Nation, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Monica Juma on Wednesday said that Kenya agreed to joint ownership of the island with Uganda. The parties have signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow fishing communities and other people using the lake to cross the border between the countries.

"Kenyans should know that these boundaries are shared by communities across the countries, and we have to find a way to make them soft," the publication quoted Juma as saying.

Migingo Island is located in the waters of Lake Victoria at the junction of the borders of Kenya and Uganda and was the subject of a territorial dispute between both countries throughout their post-colonial era. It is home to more than 100 people who are mainly engaged in fishing.