UrduPoint.com

Kenya Veteran Odinga Picks 'iron Lady' Ex-minister As Running Mate

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Kenya veteran Odinga picks 'iron lady' ex-minister as running mate

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Monday that he has chosen the country's 'iron lady' Martha Karua to serve as his running mate in the presidential election due in August

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Monday that he has chosen the country's 'iron lady' Martha Karua to serve as his running mate in the presidential election due in August.

If the pair win the high-stakes polls, Karua -- a lawyer and former justice minister -- would become Kenya's first female deputy president.

"Following tense consultations, we have decided that the holder of this office has to be a woman," Odinga said.

Karua, a former presidential candidate herself, earned the moniker 'iron lady' as she rose through the male-dominated ranks of Kenyan politics.

"History is calling us to close the gender gap in our country... cometh the hour, cometh the lady," said Odinga, describing Karua as a reformist, fighter and a safe pair of hands.

Karua said she was "deeply honoured" to accept the nomination, describing it as "a moment for the women of Kenya".

"Together, we can finally bring to life the dreams deferred," she told thousands of cheering supporters in the capital Nairobi.

The announcement came a day after Odinga's rival, Deputy President William Ruto, picked a former aide turned fierce critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta to be his running mate.

Related Topics

Election Nairobi Kenya August Women

Recent Stories

N. Korea's Kim slams officials over pandemic respo ..

N. Korea's Kim slams officials over pandemic response, deploys army

6 seconds ago
 Macron Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation - Elys ..

Macron Accepts Prime Minister's Resignation - Elysee Palace

8 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court grants bail to Asif Hashmi in re ..

Lahore High Court grants bail to Asif Hashmi in record tampering case

9 seconds ago
 Authorities directed to take appropriate measures ..

Authorities directed to take appropriate measures in wake of ongoing heat wave : ..

11 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to provide info ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company to provide information through social media

12 seconds ago
 Trump Agrees to Post on Truth Social First - SEC F ..

Trump Agrees to Post on Truth Social First - SEC Filing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.