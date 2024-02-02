Open Menu

Kenya Vows Those Responsible For Blast Will Be 'held Accountable'

Those responsible for a deadly gas blast and fire that tore through a residential area of the Kenyan capital Nairobi will be "held accountable", the deputy president said Friday

"As we call for caution and adherence to the rule of law, those culpable in this unacceptable occurrence will be held accountable," Rigathi Gachagua said on X, formerly Twitter, after the disaster that killed three people and injured 280.

Gachagua said the "tragic and unfortunate incident... has caused deep agony and great pain to many families", after visiting the site in the Embakasi area of southeastern Nairobi.

Embakasi residents have said it was a disaster in waiting because of the number of gas depots in the heavily populated area.

The Petroleum Institute of East Africa said the explosion occurred on an "illegal LPG refilling and storage site" whose owner and some customers had been convicted and sentenced in May 2023.

It said the proprietor continued operating the facility "without even the bare minimum safety standards and qualified LPG personnel as required by law".

